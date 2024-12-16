Police Clash Ends in Shooting: Rowdy-Sheeter Arrested

A violent incident unfolded on the outskirts of the city as police engaged in a confrontation with a notorious rowdy-sheeter on Monday morning. The suspect, identified as Lokesh, attacked an officer when asked to surrender, prompting the police to open fire in self-defence.

The clash occurred near Mayasandra village, within the jurisdiction of the Attibele police station. Lokesh, 40, sustained injuries after being shot in the leg and was subsequently hospitalized. Officials confirmed he is no longer in critical condition.

Lokesh has an extensive criminal history, including charges of murder, extortion, and kidnapping. He was also wanted for an attempted murder case involving another rowdy-sheeter. Acting on a tip-off, authorities located him, leading to the failed arrest attempt.

(With inputs from agencies.)