Left Menu

Police Clash Ends in Shooting: Rowdy-Sheeter Arrested

A violent encounter unfolded near Mayasandra village as police shot a notorious rowdy-sheeter, Lokesh, who attempted to attack an officer instead of surrendering. Lokesh, already wanted for numerous serious charges, was injured and is currently hospitalized. The police confirmed he is no longer in critical condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-12-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 15:22 IST
Police Clash Ends in Shooting: Rowdy-Sheeter Arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A violent incident unfolded on the outskirts of the city as police engaged in a confrontation with a notorious rowdy-sheeter on Monday morning. The suspect, identified as Lokesh, attacked an officer when asked to surrender, prompting the police to open fire in self-defence.

The clash occurred near Mayasandra village, within the jurisdiction of the Attibele police station. Lokesh, 40, sustained injuries after being shot in the leg and was subsequently hospitalized. Officials confirmed he is no longer in critical condition.

Lokesh has an extensive criminal history, including charges of murder, extortion, and kidnapping. He was also wanted for an attempted murder case involving another rowdy-sheeter. Acting on a tip-off, authorities located him, leading to the failed arrest attempt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024