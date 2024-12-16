Arrests Made in Fatal Hit-and-Run Incident in Ranni

In a swift move, the Ranni police apprehended four suspects linked to the hit-and-run death of 24-year-old Ambadi Suresh, who was struck by a car on December 15.

Suresh was hit by a white Swift car while standing by the Punalur-Muvattupuzha highway, resulting in fatal injuries.

Investigations revealed a connection to an earlier altercation, leading to the prompt arrest of suspects Aravind V Nair, Hari Sree Vijay, Ajo M Varghese, and Aksham. Aravind is noted for his criminal background.

(With inputs from agencies.)