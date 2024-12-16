Arrests Made in Fatal Hit-and-Run Incident in Ranni
Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run death of Ambadi Suresh, a 24-year-old man. The incident occurred on December 15 when Suresh was hit by a car on the Punalur-Muvattupuzha highway. The investigation revealed the incident was linked to a prior conflict.
In a swift move, the Ranni police apprehended four suspects linked to the hit-and-run death of 24-year-old Ambadi Suresh, who was struck by a car on December 15.
Suresh was hit by a white Swift car while standing by the Punalur-Muvattupuzha highway, resulting in fatal injuries.
Investigations revealed a connection to an earlier altercation, leading to the prompt arrest of suspects Aravind V Nair, Hari Sree Vijay, Ajo M Varghese, and Aksham. Aravind is noted for his criminal background.
