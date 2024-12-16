Punjab's Agricultural Policy Showdown: A Call for Unity

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian has initiated discussions on the 'National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing' with departmental officials, seeking advice from farmers and stakeholders before formulating an official position.

Khudian has instructed his team to meet with farmers, experts, and stakeholders within the week to thoroughly review the draft policy provided by the central government. Emphasizing the policy's potential serious impact on the state and its farming community, he has stressed the importance of comprehensive stakeholder consultation.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa slammed the BJP-led Union government's proposed agricultural marketing policy, likening it to the controversial farm laws of 2020-21. He accused both the central and the Punjab governments of not prioritizing farmers' welfare, urging unity among stakeholders to combat the proposed changes.

