Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Gaza Toll Rises as Ceasefire Hopes Resurface

The ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas has resulted in over 45,000 Palestinian deaths. Recent diplomatic efforts by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S. show signs of potential ceasefire. The toll is devastating, affecting civilians and militants alike, with heavy bombardments and rising casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 16-12-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 23:27 IST
Escalating Conflict: Gaza Toll Rises as Ceasefire Hopes Resurface
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas militants has claimed over 45,000 Palestinian lives, according to health officials in Gaza. The toll reflects the deadliest combat between the factions, exacerbated by recent hostilities and ongoing airstrikes.

In recent days, ceasefire negotiations led by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States have shown signs of progress as both parties display a tentative willingness to de-escalate. Meanwhile, the health ministry reports over 106,000 people have been injured, and believes the actual fatality figures could be significantly higher due to inaccessible casualties under rubble.

Amidst the devastation, recent bombings have led to civilian casualties including families and journalists, drawing international criticism and highlighting the urgent need for a ceasefire to prevent further loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024