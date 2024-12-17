Left Menu

Failed Mediation: A Ceasefire Shattered in Northern Syria

U.S.-backed Kurdish Syrian forces (SDF) have announced the failure of a U.S.-brokered mediation effort to establish a permanent ceasefire with Turkey-backed rebels in the northern Syrian cities of Manbij and Kobani. The breakdown has been attributed to Turkey's reluctance to agree to key points in the deal.

Updated: 17-12-2024 03:23 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 03:23 IST
The U.S.-backed Kurdish Syrian forces (SDF) announced on Monday that U.S.-brokered mediation efforts to secure a permanent ceasefire with Turkey-backed rebels in northern Syria have collapsed. The failed agreement, aimed at ending hostilities in the cities of Manbij and Kobani, was confirmed by SDF's media center head, Farhad Shami.

Shami accused Turkey of obstructing the mediation process, alleging that Turkey's approach was a primary factor in the breakdown. According to Shami, Turkey has avoided committing to essential provisions within the ceasefire agreement. A Syrian opposition insider told Reuters that Turkey remains unsatisfied with the deal, opting instead to maintain pressure on the SDF.

Just last week, the SDF had announced reaching a temporary ceasefire with Turkey-backed forces in Manbij through U.S. mediation, underscoring the importance of safeguarding civilian safety and security. However, the recent collapse signifies a setback in efforts to stabilize the conflict-ridden region.

