Tech Trafficking: U.S. Combat Drone Attack Tied to Iranian American
Two men, including an Iranian American, are charged with illegally exporting U.S. technology to Iran, facilitating a drone attack in Jordan that killed three American soldiers. The Justice Department revealed connections to Iran's Revolutionary Guard. Arrests were made in Massachusetts and Italy, with extradition sought for one suspect.
Two individuals, including a dual Iranian American citizen, face serious charges for exporting sensitive U.S. technology to Iran, which was deployed in a drone assault in Jordan resulting in the death of three American soldiers, the Justice Department announced on Monday.
FBI analysts tied the drone's navigation system to an Iranian firm managed by one of the accused, using technology unlawfully transferred from the U.S. by his alleged accomplice, according to officials.
Identified as Mahdi Mohammad Sadeghi and Mohammad Abedininajafabadi, the accused have been charged with breaching export controls. The former was apprehended in Massachusetts, while the latter awaits extradition in Italy. The attack has been linked to Iran-backed militias, prompting significant U.S. retaliation in the region.
