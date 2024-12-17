Left Menu

Tech Trafficking: U.S. Combat Drone Attack Tied to Iranian American

Two men, including an Iranian American, are charged with illegally exporting U.S. technology to Iran, facilitating a drone attack in Jordan that killed three American soldiers. The Justice Department revealed connections to Iran's Revolutionary Guard. Arrests were made in Massachusetts and Italy, with extradition sought for one suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 17-12-2024 07:01 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 07:01 IST
Tech Trafficking: U.S. Combat Drone Attack Tied to Iranian American
  • Country:
  • United States

Two individuals, including a dual Iranian American citizen, face serious charges for exporting sensitive U.S. technology to Iran, which was deployed in a drone assault in Jordan resulting in the death of three American soldiers, the Justice Department announced on Monday.

FBI analysts tied the drone's navigation system to an Iranian firm managed by one of the accused, using technology unlawfully transferred from the U.S. by his alleged accomplice, according to officials.

Identified as Mahdi Mohammad Sadeghi and Mohammad Abedininajafabadi, the accused have been charged with breaching export controls. The former was apprehended in Massachusetts, while the latter awaits extradition in Italy. The attack has been linked to Iran-backed militias, prompting significant U.S. retaliation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024