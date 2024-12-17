Tech Trafficking: U.S. Combat Drone Attack Tied to Iranian American

Two individuals, including a dual Iranian American citizen, face serious charges for exporting sensitive U.S. technology to Iran, which was deployed in a drone assault in Jordan resulting in the death of three American soldiers, the Justice Department announced on Monday.

FBI analysts tied the drone's navigation system to an Iranian firm managed by one of the accused, using technology unlawfully transferred from the U.S. by his alleged accomplice, according to officials.

Identified as Mahdi Mohammad Sadeghi and Mohammad Abedininajafabadi, the accused have been charged with breaching export controls. The former was apprehended in Massachusetts, while the latter awaits extradition in Italy. The attack has been linked to Iran-backed militias, prompting significant U.S. retaliation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)