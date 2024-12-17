Communal Tensions in Uttarkashi: High Court Intervenes

The ongoing dispute over a mosque in Uttarkashi has prompted the state to assure the Uttarakhand High Court of its commitment to maintaining communal harmony. Attempts to disrupt peace will be met with strict measures, the state government affirmed.

During a court session on December 16, additional government advocate J S Virk communicated the state's position to a division bench led by acting Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Pankaj Purohit. The matter involves a petition advocating mosque protection amid claims of illegality by right-wing factions.

The disputed mosque, located on Bhatwari Road, has sparked tensions, particularly ahead of a Mahapanchayat by right-wing groups. Although the gathering was sanctioned under strict conditions, disagreements persist over alleged hate speeches, prompting petitioners to request time to substantiate the mosque's Waqf ownership claims.

