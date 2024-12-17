Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Bail in Jal Jeevan Mission Case

The Supreme Court granted bail to Sanjay Badaya, allegedly involved in money laundering related to Rajasthan's Jal Jeevan Mission. The bench noted that evidence was primarily documentary, with over 8,000 pages yet to be reviewed. Badaya was accused of acting as a middleman in awarding contracts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 14:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, granted bail to Sanjay Badaya, an individual accused of acting as a middleman in a high-profile money laundering case. This case is linked to alleged irregularities in Rajasthan's Jal Jeevan Mission scheme.

While providing bail, the bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan raised questions about whether a then-minister involved was named as an accused. Notably, the minister has not officially been implicated in the case, as acknowledged by the court.

The court noted that the evidence collected, around 8,000 pages worth, was primarily documentary. With charges yet to be framed and over 50 witnesses to be examined, the probe continues. The case stems from an FIR by Rajasthan's anti-corruption bureau, leading to searches at relevant premises, including those associated with previous government officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

