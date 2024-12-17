Anticipated Return of 1 Million Syrian Refugees by 2025

The United Nations refugee agency has announced a significant development regarding the future of Syrian refugees. According to an official, approximately 1 million Syrian refugees are anticipated to return to their homeland within the first half of 2025. This projection was shared alongside a plea to donor countries to avoid forced repatriations.

Rema Jamous Imseis, the UNHCR Director for the Middle East and North Africa, revealed the forecast during a briefing. She noted the recent exodus from Syria in light of rebels overtaking territories from President Bashar al-Assad. Despite the ongoing conflict, many have started the journey back home, primarily from neighboring nations like Turkey, Lebanon, and Jordan.

As the situation unfolds, the UNHCR is actively coordinating with involved parties to ensure a safe and voluntary return of refugees. The agency emphasizes the necessity for international cooperation and support to manage this complex humanitarian challenge effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)