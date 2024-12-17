Left Menu

Anticipated Return of 1 Million Syrian Refugees by 2025

A U.N. refugee agency official projects that 1 million Syrian refugees are expected to return by mid-2025, urging countries against forced returns. This follows significant displacement due to recent rebel actions against President Bashar al-Assad, with returns primarily from Turkey, Lebanon, and Jordan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:49 IST
Anticipated Return of 1 Million Syrian Refugees by 2025
Representative Image Image Credit: Reuters
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The United Nations refugee agency has announced a significant development regarding the future of Syrian refugees. According to an official, approximately 1 million Syrian refugees are anticipated to return to their homeland within the first half of 2025. This projection was shared alongside a plea to donor countries to avoid forced repatriations.

Rema Jamous Imseis, the UNHCR Director for the Middle East and North Africa, revealed the forecast during a briefing. She noted the recent exodus from Syria in light of rebels overtaking territories from President Bashar al-Assad. Despite the ongoing conflict, many have started the journey back home, primarily from neighboring nations like Turkey, Lebanon, and Jordan.

As the situation unfolds, the UNHCR is actively coordinating with involved parties to ensure a safe and voluntary return of refugees. The agency emphasizes the necessity for international cooperation and support to manage this complex humanitarian challenge effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024