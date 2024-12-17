Haryana's Growing Drug Crisis Under BJP's Watch: Hooda's Allegations

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the former chief minister of Haryana, has raised alarm over the proliferation of drug networks in the state, attributing the menace to the BJP's governance. He warned that drugs have infiltrated every facet of society, from villages to urban centers.

According to Hooda, alarming statistics reveal the scope of the issue: in the past five years, around 15 lakh individuals have sought help at hospitals and de-addiction centers. He stressed that many more are likely affected but remain untreated, tangled in the web of addiction.

Hooda pointed out that unemployment, under BJP rule, has exacerbated the crisis. As jobless youth turn to drugs, the state's socio-economic environment further deteriorates. He accused the administration of being complicit, either through inaction or poor policy-making, in the burgeoning drug problem.

