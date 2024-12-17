Left Menu

Haryana's Growing Drug Crisis Under BJP's Watch: Hooda's Allegations

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has accused the BJP government of allowing drug networks to flourish in the state. He highlights that drug addiction has spread dramatically since the BJP took power, with millions seeking treatment, and draws a link between increasing unemployment and rising addiction rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:46 IST
Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the former chief minister of Haryana, has raised alarm over the proliferation of drug networks in the state, attributing the menace to the BJP's governance. He warned that drugs have infiltrated every facet of society, from villages to urban centers.

According to Hooda, alarming statistics reveal the scope of the issue: in the past five years, around 15 lakh individuals have sought help at hospitals and de-addiction centers. He stressed that many more are likely affected but remain untreated, tangled in the web of addiction.

Hooda pointed out that unemployment, under BJP rule, has exacerbated the crisis. As jobless youth turn to drugs, the state's socio-economic environment further deteriorates. He accused the administration of being complicit, either through inaction or poor policy-making, in the burgeoning drug problem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

