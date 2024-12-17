CBIC Launches Platform for Taxpayer Suggestions to Boost EoDB
The CBIC has introduced a new platform allowing taxpayers to suggest improvements to tax procedures. This initiative, part of 'Ease of Doing Business', promotes collaboration and enhances transparency. It also unveiled a revised Citizen's Charter and updated the Citizen's Corner online portal to empower taxpayers.
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has launched a new platform for taxpayers to suggest improvements to tax procedures and policies as part of an initiative to enhance the 'Ease of Doing Business'.
This platform invites active participation to foster a collaborative environment, enabling a more streamlined and business-friendly tax regime. The CBIC has also updated its Citizen's Charter, which outlines revised timelines and service standards for key taxpayer services.
In addition, the revamped Citizen's Corner online portal serves as a hub for tax-related information, simplifying self-compliance and encouraging voluntary adherence. CBIC chairman Sanjay Kumar Agarwal emphasized that by incorporating taxpayer suggestions, the system becomes more efficient and reflective of citizen's needs and aspirations.
