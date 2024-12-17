Left Menu

Defamation Drama: Sanjay Singh Faces Legal Battle in Goa

A Goa court has issued a notice to AAP MP Sanjay Singh in a defamation case filed by Sulakshana Sawant, CM Pramod Sawant's wife, seeking Rs 100 crore in damages. Singh is accused of naming her in a cash-for-jobs scam. A response is required by January 10, 2025.

A court in Goa has issued a notice to Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh in a high-profile defamation lawsuit. The suit is filed by Sulakshana Sawant, the wife of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who seeks Rs 100 crore in damages.

Sawant's legal action follows allegations made by Singh at a recent press conference in Delhi, where he purportedly linked her to a cash-for-jobs scandal. The court requires Singh to respond to the notice by January 10, 2025.

The complaint demands an apology from Singh and an injunction to prevent further defamatory statements. Meanwhile, the state police continue their investigation into the scam allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

