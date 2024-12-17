Left Menu

Poland Pledges Support for Ukraine's NATO Ambitions

Poland commits to supporting Ukraine's NATO membership bid. The Polish Prime Minister emphasized the importance of Ukraine maintaining territorial integrity and security amidst ongoing conflict with Russia. Western nations urged to ensure Ukraine's wartime success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:52 IST
On Tuesday, Poland's Prime Minister declared the country's unwavering support for Ukraine's NATO membership aspirations following a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Lviv.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Western nations must take necessary steps to safeguard Ukraine's territorial integrity and ensure its security as it navigates the ongoing conflict with Russia.

He stressed the urgent need for international commitment to aid Ukraine in emerging from the war with respect for its borders and a secure future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

