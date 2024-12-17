Poland Pledges Support for Ukraine's NATO Ambitions

On Tuesday, Poland's Prime Minister declared the country's unwavering support for Ukraine's NATO membership aspirations following a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Lviv.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Western nations must take necessary steps to safeguard Ukraine's territorial integrity and ensure its security as it navigates the ongoing conflict with Russia.

He stressed the urgent need for international commitment to aid Ukraine in emerging from the war with respect for its borders and a secure future.

(With inputs from agencies.)