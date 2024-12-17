Russia Expands Treason Definition Amidst Ongoing Conflict

In a significant legislative move, Russian lawmakers approved a bill on Tuesday that broadens the definition of high treason. This action, part of a larger effort to maintain tightened control amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, marks a notable shift in the country's legal framework.

The amendments, passed by the lower house State Duma, redefine high treason to encompass affiliations with any organization involved in activities against Russian security. Previously, treason was narrowly viewed as 'turning to the enemy side,' such as joining enemy armed forces. The new definition raises potential legal risks for those associated with Ukrainian or Western organizations.

Officials have emphasized the necessity of the amendments as a measure to safeguard Russia's sovereignty and combat perceived threats. However, rights advocates caution that the vague wording could lead to broad interpretations, possibly affecting a wide array of individuals. As the proposed amendments await approval from the upper house and the President, their potential impact continues to prompt discussion and concern.

