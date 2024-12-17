Left Menu

Russia Expands Treason Definition Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Russian lawmakers have approved a bill expanding the definition of high treason, now including affiliations with any organization against Russian security. The bill has raised concerns among rights advocates as it could target those with ties to Ukrainian or Western entities. Convictions could lead to life imprisonment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-12-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 21:23 IST
Russia Expands Treason Definition Amidst Ongoing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a significant legislative move, Russian lawmakers approved a bill on Tuesday that broadens the definition of high treason. This action, part of a larger effort to maintain tightened control amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, marks a notable shift in the country's legal framework.

The amendments, passed by the lower house State Duma, redefine high treason to encompass affiliations with any organization involved in activities against Russian security. Previously, treason was narrowly viewed as 'turning to the enemy side,' such as joining enemy armed forces. The new definition raises potential legal risks for those associated with Ukrainian or Western organizations.

Officials have emphasized the necessity of the amendments as a measure to safeguard Russia's sovereignty and combat perceived threats. However, rights advocates caution that the vague wording could lead to broad interpretations, possibly affecting a wide array of individuals. As the proposed amendments await approval from the upper house and the President, their potential impact continues to prompt discussion and concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024