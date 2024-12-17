Traders Demand Safety for Bangladeshi Hindus in Protest March

In a significant demonstration on Tuesday, various traders' associations from Old Delhi staged a protest march through the historical Chandni Chowk, voicing demands for the safety and security of Hindus residing in Bangladesh.

Organized by the Delhi Hindustan Mercantile Association and the Bhartiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal, the protest began at the Town Hall and culminated near the Gauri Shankar Temple. Bhagwan Bansal, the general secretary of DHMA, highlighted the march's intent to draw attention to the plight of Hindus, especially women and children, in Bangladesh.

Bansal warned of a potential trade boycott with Bangladesh, asserting that over 50 traders' associations are prepared to halt business if hostilities persist. Participants prominently displayed placards and chanted slogans demanding an end to the violence against Hindus, emphasizing unity among traders and Hindus across borders.

