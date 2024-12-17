The United Nations has reiterated the importance of an inclusive political transition in Syria, a move deemed essential for the nation's economic recovery. UN special envoy Geir Pedersen outlined to the Security Council the current international readiness to engage, as Syria grapples with immense humanitarian and economic needs.

Pedersen spoke from Damascus alongside UN aid chief Tom Fletcher, following their discussions with Syria's new leadership post-Bashar al-Assad's ousting by insurgent forces led by Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). The international community has maintained stringent sanctions on Syria since 2011, which further complicates the landscape amid ongoing sanctions on HTS.

Despite HTS's former ties to al Qaeda, Fletcher urged that counter-terrorism and sanctions should not obstruct vital humanitarian operations. Many diplomats suggest leverage of sanction relief as a strategic tool to ensure Syria's new regime commits to its pledges while learning from past experiences in Afghanistan.

