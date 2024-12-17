Left Menu

Paving the Path: Syria's Transition to Economic Recovery

The United Nations emphasizes the need for an inclusive political transition in Syria to unlock the necessary economic support. Special envoy Geir Pedersen highlighted the international willingness to engage, but emphasized the need to address sanctions and designations. The nation's humanitarian crisis demands removing barriers to aid, with careful attention to past challenges observed in places like Afghanistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 22:32 IST
The United Nations has reiterated the importance of an inclusive political transition in Syria, a move deemed essential for the nation's economic recovery. UN special envoy Geir Pedersen outlined to the Security Council the current international readiness to engage, as Syria grapples with immense humanitarian and economic needs.

Pedersen spoke from Damascus alongside UN aid chief Tom Fletcher, following their discussions with Syria's new leadership post-Bashar al-Assad's ousting by insurgent forces led by Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). The international community has maintained stringent sanctions on Syria since 2011, which further complicates the landscape amid ongoing sanctions on HTS.

Despite HTS's former ties to al Qaeda, Fletcher urged that counter-terrorism and sanctions should not obstruct vital humanitarian operations. Many diplomats suggest leverage of sanction relief as a strategic tool to ensure Syria's new regime commits to its pledges while learning from past experiences in Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

