Paving the Path: Syria's Transition to Economic Recovery
The United Nations emphasizes the need for an inclusive political transition in Syria to unlock the necessary economic support. Special envoy Geir Pedersen highlighted the international willingness to engage, but emphasized the need to address sanctions and designations. The nation's humanitarian crisis demands removing barriers to aid, with careful attention to past challenges observed in places like Afghanistan.
The United Nations has reiterated the importance of an inclusive political transition in Syria, a move deemed essential for the nation's economic recovery. UN special envoy Geir Pedersen outlined to the Security Council the current international readiness to engage, as Syria grapples with immense humanitarian and economic needs.
Pedersen spoke from Damascus alongside UN aid chief Tom Fletcher, following their discussions with Syria's new leadership post-Bashar al-Assad's ousting by insurgent forces led by Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). The international community has maintained stringent sanctions on Syria since 2011, which further complicates the landscape amid ongoing sanctions on HTS.
Despite HTS's former ties to al Qaeda, Fletcher urged that counter-terrorism and sanctions should not obstruct vital humanitarian operations. Many diplomats suggest leverage of sanction relief as a strategic tool to ensure Syria's new regime commits to its pledges while learning from past experiences in Afghanistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Beijing Huada Jiutian's Resilient Path Amid US Sanctions
China's Strategic Playbook: Learning from Russia to Counter Potential Sanctions in Taiwan Conflict
2024 Entertainment Highlights: Swift, Oasis, and Diddy Capture Headlines
Harvey Weinstein's Hospitalisation Highlights NYC Jail's Medical Neglect
India's Junior Women's Hockey Team Sets Sights on Asia Cup Glory