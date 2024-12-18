Left Menu

Ceasefire Extension: Turkey and Kurdish Forces Maintain Fragile Peace

A ceasefire between Turkey and the U.S.-backed Kurdish Syrian forces around the northern Syrian city of Manbij has been extended until the end of the week. The extension, brokered by Washington, aims to maintain stability and address Turkey's security concerns, with a proposal for a demilitarized zone in Kobani under U.S. supervision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 01:04 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 01:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The ceasefire between Turkey and the U.S.-backed Kurdish Syrian forces has been prolonged until the end of this week, according to a statement from State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller. The fragile peace focuses on the northern Syrian city of Manbij.

Initially brokered by Washington, the ceasefire had expired, prompting Washington's continued diplomatic engagement with both SDF and Turkey. "We continue to engage with the SDF, with Turkey about a path forward," Miller emphasized, underscoring Washington's commitment to avoiding exploitation of the unstable situation.

In a move towards lasting stability, SDF commander Mazloum Abdi proposed the creation of a demilitarized zone in Kobani city. The proposal includes redeployment of security forces in the area under U.S. oversight, addressing Turkey's security concerns while promoting regional peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

