Ceasefire Extension: Turkey and Kurdish Forces Maintain Fragile Peace

The ceasefire between Turkey and the U.S.-backed Kurdish Syrian forces has been prolonged until the end of this week, according to a statement from State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller. The fragile peace focuses on the northern Syrian city of Manbij.

Initially brokered by Washington, the ceasefire had expired, prompting Washington's continued diplomatic engagement with both SDF and Turkey. "We continue to engage with the SDF, with Turkey about a path forward," Miller emphasized, underscoring Washington's commitment to avoiding exploitation of the unstable situation.

In a move towards lasting stability, SDF commander Mazloum Abdi proposed the creation of a demilitarized zone in Kobani city. The proposal includes redeployment of security forces in the area under U.S. oversight, addressing Turkey's security concerns while promoting regional peace.

