Moscow has ramped up attacks on Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region, using North Korean troops in the frontline, according to Ukraine's top army commander on Tuesday. The intensified conflict also extends to the eastern Donetsk region, where Russian forces are making significant advances, adding pressure on Ukraine's weary troops.

As the conflict nears three years, Ukraine faces mounting challenges along the 727-mile frontline. U.S. military reports reveal severe casualties among North Korean troops in Kursk. Meanwhile, Ukraine's military claimed to have repelled numerous Russian attacks in the area, despite suffering territorial losses since August.

Ukrainian forces are also combating heightened aggression in Donetsk, with Russian troops advancing towards logistical hubs like Pokrovsk. As the conflict intensifies, international dynamics shift with the upcoming U.S. presidential transition, prompting expectations of renewed diplomatic engagement in January.

