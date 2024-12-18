Historic Diplomatic Talks: India and China Aim to Rebuild Ties

Amid lingering border tensions, India and China's Special Representatives, Ajit Doval and Wang Yi, engaged in crucial diplomatic talks on Wednesday in China. The meeting aimed at stabilizing relations strained by the military standoff in eastern Ladakh that has persisted for over four years.

The two officials convened under the Special Representatives' framework, which had not met since 2019, marking a significant diplomatic endeavor. Discussions are set against the backdrop of the widely supported disengagement agreement reached on October 21, focusing on peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

China expressed a constructive stance, with officials stating their readiness to resolve discrepancies and strengthen trust. The dialogue promises a pathway to renewed cooperation, directly influenced by commitments from the leaders of both nations following their recent interactions at international summits.

(With inputs from agencies.)