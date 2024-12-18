Justice Served: Life Sentences for Dabtara Railway Heist

After twelve long years, justice has finally been served in one of India's most notorious railway robberies. A local court has sentenced four robbers to life imprisonment for their roles in the audacious heist at Dabtara Railway Station, part of Northern Railway's Moradabad Division, back in 2012.

The verdict, pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, also imposes a hefty fine of Rs 2 lakh on each convict. This successful prosecution comes on the back of 'Operation Conviction', an initiative launched by the police to bring the long-pending case to a conclusion, utilizing robust evidence and compelling witness testimonies.

The daring robbery occurred on the morning of October 14, 2012, when masked robbers ambushed the station, overcoming staff before making away with cash and personal items. Despite the passage of time and numerous challenges, the case was revitalized, resulting in a landmark conviction that underscores the police's dogged determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)