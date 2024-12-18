CBI Cracks Down on IRS Bribery Racket at Mumbai SEEPZ
The CBI arrested two IRS officers and five others for an alleged bribery racket at Mumbai's SEEPZ, recovering over Rs 1.20 crore and property documents. The operation targeted officials accused of collusive corruption through middlemen, revealing a network of bribery and illicit monetary favours.
In a significant anti-corruption operation, the CBI has arrested seven individuals, including senior IRS officers, for running an alleged bribery racket at the Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone (SEEPZ) in Mumbai.
The central agency's operation, which commenced on Tuesday, saw the arrest of Joint Development Commissioner CPS Chauhan and Deputy Development Commissioner Prasad Varwantkar, along with five others. These officials allegedly engaged in corrupt practices, favoring middlemen in exchange for bribes.
During the raids, authorities seized around Rs 1.20 crore in cash and numerous property documents, revealing a vast network of corruption. Documents for 27 immovable properties and luxury vehicles were also uncovered. The investigation uncovered a scheme where officials received illicit payments through intermediaries, resulting in substantial monetary recoveries.
