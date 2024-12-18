Chandigarh Gets Strategic Shield: Extension of Haryana Essential Services Act
The central government has extended the Haryana Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1974 to Chandigarh to counter potential strikes by UT employees over electricity department privatization. This move, governed by the Punjab Reorganisation Act, ensures the continuation of essential services across government employment within the Union Territory.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move, the Centre on Wednesday extended the Haryana Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1974 to the Union Territory of Chandigarh. This initiative is a strategic response to avert any potential strike by employees of the UT administration against the privatization of the local electricity department.
The extension is backed by the powers under Section 87 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966. The Act, already in force in Haryana, will now be applicable in its revised form within Chandigarh. This empowers the central government, which administers Union territories directly, to maintain essential services amidst growing discontent.
Under this Act, all forms of employment, both paid and unpaid, within the government sector fall under its purview. The law stipulates strict measures against strikes or mass leave, ensuring uninterrupted public services vital to societal functioning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IEX Sees Surge in Electricity Trade Volumes Despite REC Market Dip
Debate Intensifies Over Railway Privatization and Senior Citizen Concessions
India's Ambitious Electricity Expansion: A Look Towards the Future
Power Minister Leads Parliamentary Consultative Meeting on National Electricity Plan
Pakistan's Electricity Crisis: A Nation on the Brink