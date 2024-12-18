Chandigarh Gets Strategic Shield: Extension of Haryana Essential Services Act

In a decisive move, the Centre on Wednesday extended the Haryana Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1974 to the Union Territory of Chandigarh. This initiative is a strategic response to avert any potential strike by employees of the UT administration against the privatization of the local electricity department.

The extension is backed by the powers under Section 87 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966. The Act, already in force in Haryana, will now be applicable in its revised form within Chandigarh. This empowers the central government, which administers Union territories directly, to maintain essential services amidst growing discontent.

Under this Act, all forms of employment, both paid and unpaid, within the government sector fall under its purview. The law stipulates strict measures against strikes or mass leave, ensuring uninterrupted public services vital to societal functioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)