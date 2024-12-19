Left Menu

Tragedy in Hanoi: Arrest Made in Deadly Cafe Fire

A devastating fire in a Hanoi cafe claimed 11 lives on Wednesday night. A suspect has been arrested after confessing to igniting the blaze following an altercation with staff. The flames tore through the three-storey building, with seven people rescued and two hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 19-12-2024 06:14 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 06:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

A tragic fire broke out in a Hanoi cafe on Wednesday night, resulting in the loss of 11 lives. Authorities have since arrested a suspect who allegedly started the blaze.

According to a statement from Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security, the suspect admitted to using gasoline to ignite the fire in a fit of rage after a dispute with staff members at the three-storey cafe.

Rescue teams managed to save seven people from the inferno, with two currently hospitalized and receiving medical care. The incident remains under investigation as police continue to gather more details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

