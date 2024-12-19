Missile Barrage Strikes Ukraine's Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk

A Russian missile assault caused damage in Ukraine's Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions, the nation's military reported on Thursday.

The attack, involving Iskander-M ballistic and Kh-59/69 guided missiles, hit crucial infrastructure, two apartment buildings, a hospital, and a school in Dnipropetrovsk, according to Governor Serhiy Lysak. He confirmed that no casualties occurred.

Additionally, a strike on Sumy impacted nine private residences, yet authorities noted no casualties. Overnight, Russia employed 85 drones against Ukraine, with 40 failing to reach their targets and 45 intercepted, the air force stated.

