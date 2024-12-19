Left Menu

Missile Barrage Strikes Ukraine's Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk

A Russian missile attack struck buildings in Ukraine's Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions, damaging infrastructure and residential areas. Missiles and drones were used in the assault, but there were no casualties reported. The Ukrainian military confirmed the attack, emphasizing the extensive use of force by Russia.

A Russian missile assault caused damage in Ukraine's Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions, the nation's military reported on Thursday.

The attack, involving Iskander-M ballistic and Kh-59/69 guided missiles, hit crucial infrastructure, two apartment buildings, a hospital, and a school in Dnipropetrovsk, according to Governor Serhiy Lysak. He confirmed that no casualties occurred.

Additionally, a strike on Sumy impacted nine private residences, yet authorities noted no casualties. Overnight, Russia employed 85 drones against Ukraine, with 40 failing to reach their targets and 45 intercepted, the air force stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

