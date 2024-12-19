Left Menu

Mysterious Suicide in Jaipur Sparks Investigation

A man, approximately 30 years old, was discovered hanging from a tree in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The incident took place near Dussehra maidan in Adarsh Nagar. A message reading 'this is a result of my sins' was scribbled on the ground. Authorities are working to identify him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-12-2024 12:50 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 12:50 IST
Mysterious Suicide in Jaipur Sparks Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified man, aged around 30 years, was discovered hanging from a tree in the city of Jaipur, Rajasthan, this Thursday. Local police have confirmed the incident.

The scene unfolded near Dussehra maidan in Adarsh Nagar when morning walkers stumbled upon the tragic sight and quickly alerted the authorities.

At the scene, investigators found a message scrawled on the ground that read, 'this is a result of my sins,' in Hindi. Police officers have taken the body to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital for a post-mortem examination, and efforts to establish the man's identity are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024