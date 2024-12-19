US-China Tensions Heightened by Pentagon Report Criticism

The United States and China are once again at odds, following the Pentagon's claims that corruption within China's military is stalling its modernization efforts. China's foreign ministry quickly responded, urging the U.S. to stop issuing what it called 'irresponsible reports.'

Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian criticized the Pentagon's assertions, stating they overlook the truth and are heavily biased. This was communicated during a press conference on Thursday, where Lin Jian dismissed the report as lacking factual basis.

The diplomatic exchange highlights ongoing tensions between the two countries, with each side defending its stance and casting doubt on the other's narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)