Ceasefire Confusion: Turkey Rejects U.S. Announcement

A Turkish defence ministry official refuted a U.S. announcement of a ceasefire in northern Syria involving Turkey and the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Turkey supports the Syrian National Army in efforts to reclaim territory from Kurdish forces, which it associates with the PKK group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 19-12-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 14:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Reuters
  • Country:
  • Turkey

The Turkish government has dismissed U.S. claims of a ceasefire agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria. According to a Turkish defence ministry official, the U.S. made the announcement prematurely and without Turkish consent.

Turkey maintains that the Turkey-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) aims to 'liberate' regions from the Kurdish PKK/YPG militia, a group Ankara links to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). The PKK has been engaged in armed conflict with Turkey for four decades.

With tensions high, Turkey focuses on reclaiming areas held by the SDF, an ally in the U.S.-led coalition against ISIS. The SDF, led by the YPG, faces criticism from Ankara as being synonymous with the PKK, adding layers of complexity to regional diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

