Norwegian Central Bank Holds Steady: Rate Cuts on Horizon

Norway's central bank maintained its policy interest rate at a 16-year high of 4.50% on Thursday, following unanimous predictions from analysts in a Reuters survey. The bank announced plans to reduce borrowing costs come March next year.

Norges Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache stated that a restrictive monetary policy remains necessary to stabilize inflation, but the time to ease is approaching. According to the committee's current outlook, a rate reduction is likely by March 2025.

In response to the announcement, the Norwegian crown saw a slight decline, weakening to 11.78 against the euro from 11.76 prior to the news.

