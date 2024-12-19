Norwegian Central Bank Holds Steady: Rate Cuts on Horizon
Norway's central bank kept its key interest rate at 4.50%, a 16-year high, while indicating a future cut in rates starting March. This decision aligns with analyst expectations and aims to stabilize inflation. The announcement affected the Norwegian crown, slightly weakening it against the euro.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 14:37 IST
Norway's central bank maintained its policy interest rate at a 16-year high of 4.50% on Thursday, following unanimous predictions from analysts in a Reuters survey. The bank announced plans to reduce borrowing costs come March next year.
Norges Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache stated that a restrictive monetary policy remains necessary to stabilize inflation, but the time to ease is approaching. According to the committee's current outlook, a rate reduction is likely by March 2025.
In response to the announcement, the Norwegian crown saw a slight decline, weakening to 11.78 against the euro from 11.76 prior to the news.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea's Bold Currency Intervention Amid Martial Law Lifting
Currency Shifts Amid Global Uncertainty: A Financial Overview
ECB's Potential Rate Cut: Navigating Inflation and Uncertainty in Europe
RBI Faces Inflation Dilemma in Crucial Policy Meeting
Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities