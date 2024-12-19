Collision Off Mumbai Coast: Navy Probes Ferry Tragedy
A naval boat collided with a passenger ferry off the Mumbai coast, resulting in 13 fatalities, including a naval sailor. The Indian Navy has initiated a Board of Inquiry to investigate the incident. Search and Rescue operations continue for two missing persons, with multiple naval resources deployed.
In a tragic incident off the Mumbai coast, a collision between a naval boat and a passenger ferry has resulted in the loss of 13 lives, including a naval sailor. The Indian Navy promptly instituted a 'Board of Inquiry' to thoroughly investigate the factors contributing to the accident, which occurred during engine trials.
Rescue efforts persisted overnight, and authorities are still searching for two missing individuals. A fleet of Navy and Coast Guard vessels, as well as a helicopter, are still engaged in Search and Rescue operations. Of the 113 people involved, 98 have been safely rescued, with two suffering injuries.
Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi expressed his condolences to the affected families and wished a swift recovery for the injured. The Mumbai police have also launched a probe, registering a case against the Navy craft driver, invoking legal provisions related to negligent navigation and endangerment.
