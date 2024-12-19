Zelenskiy Demands NATO Assurance Beyond Europe's Security Guarantees

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has underscored the inadequacy of European security guarantees, stressing the critical need for his nation to join NATO for comprehensive protection.

In his address on Thursday, Zelenskiy stated that true guarantees could only be derived from NATO, rather than exclusive reliance on Europe.

He further noted the importance of engaging the United States in these security discussions and highlighted that talks on a foreign peacekeeping contingent should commence immediately.

