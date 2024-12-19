Zelenskiy Demands NATO Assurance Beyond Europe's Security Guarantees
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the necessity of NATO membership over European security guarantees. He insisted on U.S. involvement for true guarantees and highlighted the importance of discussing a potential foreign peacekeeping contingent.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has underscored the inadequacy of European security guarantees, stressing the critical need for his nation to join NATO for comprehensive protection.
In his address on Thursday, Zelenskiy stated that true guarantees could only be derived from NATO, rather than exclusive reliance on Europe.
He further noted the importance of engaging the United States in these security discussions and highlighted that talks on a foreign peacekeeping contingent should commence immediately.
(With inputs from agencies.)
