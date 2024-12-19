Left Menu

Zelenskiy Demands NATO Assurance Beyond Europe's Security Guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the necessity of NATO membership over European security guarantees. He insisted on U.S. involvement for true guarantees and highlighted the importance of discussing a potential foreign peacekeeping contingent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:13 IST
Zelenskiy Demands NATO Assurance Beyond Europe's Security Guarantees
Zelenskiy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has underscored the inadequacy of European security guarantees, stressing the critical need for his nation to join NATO for comprehensive protection.

In his address on Thursday, Zelenskiy stated that true guarantees could only be derived from NATO, rather than exclusive reliance on Europe.

He further noted the importance of engaging the United States in these security discussions and highlighted that talks on a foreign peacekeeping contingent should commence immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024