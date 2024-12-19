Left Menu

Parliament Power Play: Speaker's Role in MP Dispute

The role of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is pivotal in investigating complaints filed by BJP and Congress leaders regarding a scuffle among MPs in Parliament. As the Parliament's custodian, the Speaker's permission is essential for any probe. MPs involved may seek recourse for breach of privilege.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:41 IST
Parliament Power Play: Speaker's Role in MP Dispute
Lok Sabha Speaker
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, the role of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has become crucial as he navigates the investigation of complaints lodged by BJP and Congress leaders. The complaints revolve around a scuffle among MPs on the Parliament premises, which resulted in two leaders requiring hospital care.

Officials stated that permission from the Lok Sabha Speaker is mandatory to investigate any matter within the Parliament precincts, given his role as the custodian of the premises. This indicates the significance of the Speaker's position in maintaining parliamentary decorum.

MPs affected by the incident have the option to initiate breach of privilege proceedings. These proceedings allow for redressal from the presiding officers of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. According to procedural rules, the House holds the authority to reprimand members for misconduct and has the jurisdiction to scrutinize conduct both inside and outside its walls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024