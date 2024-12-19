Bitcoin Deception Unveiled: Wright's Courtroom Defeat

Craig Wright, an Australian computer scientist, faced legal defeat after London's High Court found him in contempt. Wright, who falsely claimed to be the mastermind behind bitcoin, violated a court order by initiating a massive legal claim concerning the cryptocurrency.

Justice James Mellor stated that Wright had clearly breached the March order, which prohibited him from launching further legal actions related to bitcoin. This action was brought to the court's attention by lawyers representing the Crypto Open Patent Alliance (Copa), a group standing for cryptocurrency and technology firms.

In his ruling, the judge confirmed that Wright is not the enigmatic 'Satoshi Nakamoto', the known alias of bitcoin's original creator, dismissing his eight-year assertion. Sentencing is expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)