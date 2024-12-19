AISPLB Urges Action Against Mosque Surveys Amidst Rising Concerns
The All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) has expressed concern over recent mosque surveys and urged the Supreme Court and government to enforce the Places of Worship Act, 1991. The Board condemned anti-social activities targeting mosques and emphasized the need to protect waqf properties and monitor developments in the Middle East.
The All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) has raised alarms over recent incidents of surveying mosques across the country, which are being declared as temples. The organization has called upon the Supreme Court and government to rigorously enforce the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act of 1991.
During their executive meeting in Lucknow, AISPLB members voiced concerns about the growing trend of reclassifying Muslim religious sites, disrespect towards mosques, and political shifts in the Middle East. Intense discussions covered the current Israel-Palestine conflict and political changes in Syria.
Maulana Yasoob Abbas, AISPLB general secretary, emphasized that unchecked mosque surveys could harm national harmony. The Board supports the Supreme Court's recent directive on mosque safety and calls for swift action against those inciting communal tensions.
