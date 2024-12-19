Leaders Discuss Cooperative Terror Fight Following Moscow Tragedy
Russian and Uzbek leaders held a phone call to discuss counter-terrorism efforts following a bombing in Moscow that killed General Igor Kirillov. An Uzbek man has been arrested, and joint efforts are underway to identify accomplices.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev engaged in a crucial discussion on Thursday to strategize their countries' cooperation in combating terrorism, the Kremlin reported.
Mirziyoyev offered condolences to Putin over the death of General Igor Kirillov, head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops, who was killed in a bombing in Moscow. Ukraine's SBU took responsibility for the attack, which Ukraine claims was in retaliation for Kirillov's alleged use of chemical weapons against Ukrainian forces — a claim Moscow denies.
In a related development, a Moscow court charged an Uzbek national with terrorism. Joint efforts by Russia's FSB and Uzbekistan's security services are active in identifying co-conspirators, with Uzbekistan providing full cooperation, TASS reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Uzbekistan
- terrorism
- Kremlin
- Moscow
- FSB
- Putin
- Mirziyoyev
- Kirillov
- Ukraine
ALSO READ
Putin Applauds India's Pro-Business Policies, Advocates Stronger BRICS Partnership
Putin Praises Modi's 'Make in India' as Economic Game Changer
Putin Applauds Make in India: A Boost for Russian Investments
Putin Praises Modi's Economic Efforts, Offers Russian Manufacturing in India
Putin Praises 'Make in India': A New Era for Indo-Russian Economic Ties