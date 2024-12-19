Left Menu

Leaders Discuss Cooperative Terror Fight Following Moscow Tragedy

Russian and Uzbek leaders held a phone call to discuss counter-terrorism efforts following a bombing in Moscow that killed General Igor Kirillov. An Uzbek man has been arrested, and joint efforts are underway to identify accomplices.

Updated: 19-12-2024 23:40 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev engaged in a crucial discussion on Thursday to strategize their countries' cooperation in combating terrorism, the Kremlin reported.

Mirziyoyev offered condolences to Putin over the death of General Igor Kirillov, head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops, who was killed in a bombing in Moscow. Ukraine's SBU took responsibility for the attack, which Ukraine claims was in retaliation for Kirillov's alleged use of chemical weapons against Ukrainian forces — a claim Moscow denies.

In a related development, a Moscow court charged an Uzbek national with terrorism. Joint efforts by Russia's FSB and Uzbekistan's security services are active in identifying co-conspirators, with Uzbekistan providing full cooperation, TASS reported.

