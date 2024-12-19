Tensions Rise as Israeli Forces Occupy Syrian Base

Tensions have escalated in Maariyah as Israeli forces took over an abandoned Syrian army base. Local farmers found themselves barred from fields, saying the occupying troops demanded the surrender of weapons, despite claims of none being present.

Located in southern Syria's Daraa province near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the area remains outside the buffer zone established by the 1974 ceasefire. The Israeli military justified its actions by emphasizing the necessity of securing its northern border.

While the occupation draws criticism, Prime Minister Netanyahu remains firm on Israeli forces maintaining a presence until there's a secure arrangement for Israel. Residents seek UN intervention to restore access to vital facilities forcibly occupied by the forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)