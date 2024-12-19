Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Israeli Forces Occupy Syrian Base

Israeli forces have occupied an abandoned Syrian army base in Maariyah, restricting access for local farmers. Residents of this area near the Golan Heights have expressed concerns over the imposed limitations and call upon the UN to intervene. Israel maintains its presence, citing border security as a priority.

Updated: 19-12-2024 23:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Syria

Tensions have escalated in Maariyah as Israeli forces took over an abandoned Syrian army base. Local farmers found themselves barred from fields, saying the occupying troops demanded the surrender of weapons, despite claims of none being present.

Located in southern Syria's Daraa province near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the area remains outside the buffer zone established by the 1974 ceasefire. The Israeli military justified its actions by emphasizing the necessity of securing its northern border.

While the occupation draws criticism, Prime Minister Netanyahu remains firm on Israeli forces maintaining a presence until there's a secure arrangement for Israel. Residents seek UN intervention to restore access to vital facilities forcibly occupied by the forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

