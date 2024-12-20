Left Menu

The Ghost in the Machine: Rise of 3D-Printed Guns

3D-printed guns, also known as 'ghost guns,' present a growing global security threat due to their untraceable nature. With arrests and seizures escalating, governments worldwide face challenges in regulating these firearms. Legal approaches vary, with countries implementing stringent laws to curb this emerging form of weapon manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raleigh | Updated: 20-12-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 11:31 IST
The Ghost in the Machine: Rise of 3D-Printed Guns
  • Country:
  • United States

Police investigating the December 2024 shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson have revealed that the perpetrator used a 3D-printed gun, highlighting the increasing use of such weapons in high-profile crimes.

These 'ghost guns,' often untraceable, are partly or entirely made using commercially available 3D printers. Their proliferation is leading law enforcement agencies to grapple with regulatory challenges.

Between 2017 and 2021, nearly 38,000 ghost guns were seized in the US, showcasing the significant rise in their use. Different countries have adopted varying legal stances, but the pressing global security threat demands more cohesive international regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024