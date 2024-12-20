The Ghost in the Machine: Rise of 3D-Printed Guns

Police investigating the December 2024 shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson have revealed that the perpetrator used a 3D-printed gun, highlighting the increasing use of such weapons in high-profile crimes.

These 'ghost guns,' often untraceable, are partly or entirely made using commercially available 3D printers. Their proliferation is leading law enforcement agencies to grapple with regulatory challenges.

Between 2017 and 2021, nearly 38,000 ghost guns were seized in the US, showcasing the significant rise in their use. Different countries have adopted varying legal stances, but the pressing global security threat demands more cohesive international regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)