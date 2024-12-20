High-Profile Activists Await Bail Hearing in UAPA Case
The Delhi High Court is set to hear the bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and others on January 7, 2025. The accused, charged under the UAPA, allegedly orchestrated the February 2020 riots. Their bail pleas argue long detainment and seek parity with co-accused released on bail.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has scheduled a hearing for January 7, 2025, to address the bail applications of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and others facing charges under the UAPA in connection with the February 2020 riots.
Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur postponed the proceedings after being informed that additional solicitor general S V Raju, set to present the case for Delhi police, was not available on the originally planned date.
The court emphasized the urgency of the matter, with Khalid Saifi's senior counsel arguing against prolonged delays, citing the accused's extended imprisonment and comparing their situation to other co-accused granted bail.
(With inputs from agencies.)
