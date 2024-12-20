Temporary Relief for KTR in Formula E Race Corruption Case

The Telangana High Court has provided a temporary relief to KT Rama Rao in the Formula E race corruption case. The Anti-Corruption Bureau has been directed not to arrest the BRS leader until December 30. The court reviewed the Lunch Motion petition seeking to quash the FIR filed against him.

Justice Natcharaju Shravan Kumar Venkat, while hearing the petition, directed Rama Rao to cooperate with the ongoing investigation. The high court also instructed the government to submit its counter-argument, scheduling further hearings next week. The case alleges unauthorized payments, some in foreign currency, made during the previous regime to conduct the race.

Rama Rao, named the prime accused, strongly rebutted the allegations, questioning the basis for corruption claims. The petition follows Governor Jishnu Dev Varma's approval to register the FIR against him, implicating senior IAS officers in these alleged violations of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)