Erdogan Calls for Withdrawal of Support for Kurdish YPG in Syria

Erdogan has called on foreign nations to end their support for the Kurdish YPG in Syria after Bashar al-Assad's government was toppled. Comparing the U.S.-backed YPG to terrorist groups like Islamic State, Erdogan emphasized that neither should have a place in Syria's future.

The Kurdish YPG has been a key ally for the U.S. in northern Syria, particularly in their fight against Islamic State from 2014 to 2017. However, Turkey's government considers them an extension of the banned PKK and demands an end to international support.

Amid escalating hostilities since Assad's fall, Turkey and Syrian allies have taken control of Manbij from the SDF. Erdogan continues to stress the need for a peaceful, inclusive future in Syria through the eradication of groups he labels as threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)