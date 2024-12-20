Left Menu

Erdogan Calls for Withdrawal of Support for Kurdish YPG in Syria

Turkey's President, Tayyip Erdogan, urges foreign nations to cease support for the Kurdish YPG in Syria following Assad's fall. Erdogan equates the group to Islamic State and seeks collaboration to eliminate them. Meanwhile, the U.S. continues backing the YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:57 IST
Erdogan Calls for Withdrawal of Support for Kurdish YPG in Syria
Erdogan

Erdogan has called on foreign nations to end their support for the Kurdish YPG in Syria after Bashar al-Assad's government was toppled. Comparing the U.S.-backed YPG to terrorist groups like Islamic State, Erdogan emphasized that neither should have a place in Syria's future.

The Kurdish YPG has been a key ally for the U.S. in northern Syria, particularly in their fight against Islamic State from 2014 to 2017. However, Turkey's government considers them an extension of the banned PKK and demands an end to international support.

Amid escalating hostilities since Assad's fall, Turkey and Syrian allies have taken control of Manbij from the SDF. Erdogan continues to stress the need for a peaceful, inclusive future in Syria through the eradication of groups he labels as threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024