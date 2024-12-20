Supreme Court Orders States to Expedite Wetland Inspections

In a significant environmental directive, the Supreme Court of India has mandated that all states and union territories swiftly complete inspections of wetlands identified in the Space Application Center Atlas. The court emphasized the crucial nature of this task, requiring completion within a three-month timeframe.

A bench composed of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah underscored the increase in the number of wetlands, highlighting the need for precise ground truthing and demarcation. This process, considered a statutory function, is pivotal to enforcing the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017.

The Supreme Court's directive includes sending the complete list of 85 Ramsar sites to relevant high courts to ensure proper maintenance, with further review scheduled on March 25, 2025. This PIL, prompted by bird enthusiast Anand Arya, aims to fortify the protection of these ecologically significant areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)