Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders States to Expedite Wetland Inspections

The Supreme Court of India has instructed states and union territories to expedite the inspection of wetlands identified in the Space Application Center Atlas. The directive demands ground truthing and demarcation within three months to safeguard these ecologically vital areas, with a focus on enhancing conservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:25 IST
Supreme Court Orders States to Expedite Wetland Inspections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant environmental directive, the Supreme Court of India has mandated that all states and union territories swiftly complete inspections of wetlands identified in the Space Application Center Atlas. The court emphasized the crucial nature of this task, requiring completion within a three-month timeframe.

A bench composed of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah underscored the increase in the number of wetlands, highlighting the need for precise ground truthing and demarcation. This process, considered a statutory function, is pivotal to enforcing the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017.

The Supreme Court's directive includes sending the complete list of 85 Ramsar sites to relevant high courts to ensure proper maintenance, with further review scheduled on March 25, 2025. This PIL, prompted by bird enthusiast Anand Arya, aims to fortify the protection of these ecologically significant areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024