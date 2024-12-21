Chaos at Magdeburg Christmas Market: Car Hits Crowd

A shocking incident unfolded at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, as a vehicle drove into a crowd. According to reports by the German news agency dpa, the driver has been apprehended.

Details on casualties remain unclear, but local officials, including Matthias Schuppe and Michael Reif, suspect an attack, echoing a similar tragedy in Berlin in 2016 that claimed 13 lives.

Despite assurances of no imminent threats to holiday markets from authorities, the public is reminded to stay vigilant during the festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)