French Court Sentences Eight Over Samuel Paty Murder
A French court sentenced eight people for their roles in a hate campaign and the murder of teacher Samuel Paty. Sentences ranged from one to 16 years. The campaign began after Paty showed caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad, leading to his brutal murder by an extremist.
A French court has handed down sentences ranging from one to 16 years to eight individuals involved in a hate campaign that resulted in the murder of Samuel Paty, a teacher. The events unfolded after Paty showed his students caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad in class, igniting a wave of anger in certain communities.
Among those convicted was Brahim Chnina, the father of a student with no direct involvement in the relevant class. His false narrative incited a backlash against Paty, leading to a 13-year sentence for his role in a criminal terrorist association. Another key figure, Abdelhakim Sefrioui, received a 15-year sentencing, with both parties found guilty of inciting hatred.
In addition, two accomplices of Paty's murderer, Abdullakh Anzorov, were each sentenced to 16 years for complicity in a terrorist killing. The judicial proceedings have highlighted the severe ramifications of the hate campaign, emphasizing the broader societal issue of incitement to violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi triple murder case: Police conducts route mapping of forest area, to recreate crime scene
Man held in attempt to murder case after one year in Palghar
Vivekananda Reddy murder: SC issues notices to CBI, Bhaskar Reddy on plea against his bail
MP: Bhopal police to present chargesheet in rape-murder case of 5-year-old girl tomorrow
Kodanad heist-murder case: HC permits 3 accused to examine Palaniswami, Sasikala