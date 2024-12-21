Left Menu

Escalating Violence: Pakistan Security Under Siege

Sixteen security personnel were killed and eight injured in an Islamist militant attack in northwest Pakistan's South Waziristan region. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed the assault, providing higher casualty figures. The group aims to overthrow the government for an Islamic-led governance system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 16:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

In a brazen attack by Islamist militants, sixteen security personnel were killed in northwest Pakistan's South Waziristan region early Saturday, according to a senior police official. The attack, which also injured eight others, underscores a troubling uptick in assaults on security forces by militant groups.

Hidayat Ullah, a deputy superintendent of police, reported the attack occurred at a security post at 2 a.m., with militants wielding both light and heavy weaponry. A search operation is now underway to track down the perpetrators.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility, citing higher casualty numbers. This group, distinct from the Afghan Taliban but aligned with its ideology, has been increasingly active, aiming to replace the current government with a strict Islamic regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

