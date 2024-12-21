Tragic Accident: Fire Brigade Employee Dies in River Ganges
A fire brigade employee died after their fire tender rolled into the Ganges River during refilling in Sahebganj, Jharkhand. The driver escaped, but employee Arun Kumar drowned. The vehicle was recovered, and brake failure is suspected. An investigation is ongoing.
A firefighter tragically lost his life on Saturday after a fire engine plunged into the Ganges River during a refilling operation in Jharkhand's Sahebganj district, according to officials.
The incident occurred following efforts to extinguish a blaze in the Manglahat area. While attempting to refill the vehicle at Pheri ghat, the fire truck unexpectedly rolled backward, submerging into the river. The driver managed to escape by swimming, but the accompanying worker, Arun Kumar, from Palamu district, drowned along with the vehicle.
Local divers and a crane were deployed to retrieve the submerged fire tender. Authorities suspect brake failure might be responsible and are conducting a further investigation, stated Sub-Divisional Officer Kapil Kumar.
