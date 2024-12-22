Air Defence Triumph: Ukraine Downs Drones Amid Russian Assault
Ukraine's military successfully intercepted 52 of the 103 Russian drones launched overnight. While some drones were unaccounted for or exited to Belarus, private properties faced damage in multiple regions. A fire broke out on a building's roof in Kyiv after debris fell, yet no casualties were reported.
In a significant military achievement, Ukraine's air defenses successfully downed 52 out of 103 Russian drones during a tense overnight offensive, according to a statement released by the Ukrainian military on Sunday.
The authorities reported difficulty in tracking 44 other drones, noting that one had exited Ukrainian airspace and entered Belarus. No further information on the remaining drones' status was provided.
Damage to private businesses and residential buildings was reported in several regions, including Kherson, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Zhytomyr, and Kyiv. Fortunately, preliminary reports indicated no casualties. A fire was sparked in Kyiv when debris from a downed drone hit a building.
