Air Defence Triumph: Ukraine Downs Drones Amid Russian Assault

In a significant military achievement, Ukraine's air defenses successfully downed 52 out of 103 Russian drones during a tense overnight offensive, according to a statement released by the Ukrainian military on Sunday.

The authorities reported difficulty in tracking 44 other drones, noting that one had exited Ukrainian airspace and entered Belarus. No further information on the remaining drones' status was provided.

Damage to private businesses and residential buildings was reported in several regions, including Kherson, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Zhytomyr, and Kyiv. Fortunately, preliminary reports indicated no casualties. A fire was sparked in Kyiv when debris from a downed drone hit a building.

(With inputs from agencies.)