J&K Reservation Policy: A Balancing Act Amid Legal Challenges

In a recent statement, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressed the ongoing discussion surrounding the region's reservation policy. Abdullah emphasized that his government is committed to examining the policy, a promise made in the JKNC's election manifesto. A dedicated cabinet sub-committee has been established to review the matter comprehensively.

The reservation policy is currently under legal examination, having been challenged in the High Court of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh. The Chief Minister assured that the government would comply with any judgments once legal avenues are exhausted, ensuring transparency and adherence to the law.

Abdullah also emphasized the right to peaceful protest, acknowledging an upcoming demonstration in Srinagar. He stressed the importance of dialogue and fair decision-making, assuring the public that the issue is being thoroughly examined and not overlooked.

(With inputs from agencies.)