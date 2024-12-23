Left Menu

Man Caught Smuggling Gold in Unusual Way at IGI Airport

A Manipur man was arrested at IGI Airport for smuggling gold hidden in his rectum. He was intercepted upon arrival from Jeddah. Officers found 951 grams of gold, valued at ₹70.37 lakh, along with two gold biscuits worth ₹1.7 lakh in his baggage. Total seizure amounts to 974 grams, valued at ₹72.07 lakh.

  • India

A man from Manipur was apprehended at Indira Gandhi International Airport for attempting to smuggle gold concealed in his rectum, as reported by customs officials.

The 24-year-old individual was intercepted following his flight from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Authorities discovered 3 capsules containing a yellow chemical paste, later confirmed as gold, weighing 1,063 grams. This led to the recovery of a 951-gram gold bar worth ₹70.37 lakh.

Additionally, officers found two gold biscuits weighing 23 grams, valued at Rs 1.7 lakh, in his luggage. In total, 974 grams of gold, valued at Rs 72.07 lakh, were seized, and the man has been detained.

