Left Menu

Protest Calls for Rational Reservation Policies in Jammu & Kashmir

A peaceful protest led by NC leader Aga Ruhullah Mehdi in Srinagar is pressing for rationalisation of reservation policies in Jammu and Kashmir. With reduced open merit opportunities, various community leaders support the demand for inclusive, equitable policies that appropriately balance affirmative action with meritocracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-12-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 15:21 IST
Protest Calls for Rational Reservation Policies in Jammu & Kashmir
Women's Protests Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant demonstration of unity, NC leader Aga Ruhullah Mehdi staged a peaceful protest in Srinagar to rally against the existing reservation policy, implemented following the abrogation of Article 370.

The policy, which reserves 70 percent of seats for various communities, has left only 30 percent available for open merit, drawing criticism from students and leaders alike for fostering mediocrity where meritocracy should prevail. This discontent has been amplified by national and local political figures, who argue that the new policy unjustly minimizes opportunities for open merit category candidates.

Voices from political parties such as PDP and Awami Ittehad, along with separatist leaders, have called for systemic change, advocating for policies that ensure equitable representation based on socio-economic realities. The state's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has responded by committing to review the policy and abide by court rulings, indicating the potential for policy adjustments ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024