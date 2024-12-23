Protest Calls for Rational Reservation Policies in Jammu & Kashmir
A peaceful protest led by NC leader Aga Ruhullah Mehdi in Srinagar is pressing for rationalisation of reservation policies in Jammu and Kashmir. With reduced open merit opportunities, various community leaders support the demand for inclusive, equitable policies that appropriately balance affirmative action with meritocracy.
- Country:
- India
In a significant demonstration of unity, NC leader Aga Ruhullah Mehdi staged a peaceful protest in Srinagar to rally against the existing reservation policy, implemented following the abrogation of Article 370.
The policy, which reserves 70 percent of seats for various communities, has left only 30 percent available for open merit, drawing criticism from students and leaders alike for fostering mediocrity where meritocracy should prevail. This discontent has been amplified by national and local political figures, who argue that the new policy unjustly minimizes opportunities for open merit category candidates.
Voices from political parties such as PDP and Awami Ittehad, along with separatist leaders, have called for systemic change, advocating for policies that ensure equitable representation based on socio-economic realities. The state's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has responded by committing to review the policy and abide by court rulings, indicating the potential for policy adjustments ahead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Farmers to Resume 'Delhi Chalo' March Amid Continued Protest
Demands for Intervention: Protests Against Atrocities on Bangladeshi Hindus Escalate
PTI's Legal Battle: FIR Against Government after Protest Crackdown
Farmers' Protest: Call for Urgent Dialogue as Tensions Escalate
Opposition Takes Oath in Maharashtra Assembly Amid Protests