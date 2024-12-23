Protest Calls for Rational Reservation Policies in Jammu & Kashmir

In a significant demonstration of unity, NC leader Aga Ruhullah Mehdi staged a peaceful protest in Srinagar to rally against the existing reservation policy, implemented following the abrogation of Article 370.

The policy, which reserves 70 percent of seats for various communities, has left only 30 percent available for open merit, drawing criticism from students and leaders alike for fostering mediocrity where meritocracy should prevail. This discontent has been amplified by national and local political figures, who argue that the new policy unjustly minimizes opportunities for open merit category candidates.

Voices from political parties such as PDP and Awami Ittehad, along with separatist leaders, have called for systemic change, advocating for policies that ensure equitable representation based on socio-economic realities. The state's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has responded by committing to review the policy and abide by court rulings, indicating the potential for policy adjustments ahead.

