Delhi Schools Tighten Admissions Over Migrant Concerns

The Directorate of Education in Delhi has announced stringent measures to prevent the enrolment of illegal Bangladeshi migrants in city schools. This comes as a response to concerns over unauthorised admissions, urging schools to conduct meticulous documentation checks during the admission process.

School heads across government and private institutions are required to report any suspicious cases to local police and revenue authorities. Additionally, they are tasked with ensuring a thorough verification process for migrant children's documentation before enrolment.

Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi and the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal, have criticized opposition efforts to allegedly settle migrants in the city, emphasizing the Delhi government's commitment to protecting the resources of the local population.

