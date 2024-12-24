Ecuador's Political Tug-of-War: Noboa vs. Abad

Ecuador's political landscape is fraught with tension as President Daniel Noboa sends Vice President Veronica Abad to Turkey, just as her suspension was overturned by a judge.

The decision complicates Noboa's intent to take a campaign leave, as their rivalry spans a year of ongoing disputes. Abad is tasked with enhancing economic relations with Turkey, following her temporary appointment as a counselor.

The labor ministry's suspension apology, demanded by Judge Nubia Vera, highlights the conflict's complexity. Abad insists on the presidency during Noboa's campaign, while the ministry vows to appeal Vera's ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)